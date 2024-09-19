FreightCar America, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (NASDAQ:RAIL)

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Noble Financial upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for FreightCar America in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 16th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. Noble Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for FreightCar America’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for FreightCar America’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FreightCar America in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

FreightCar America Stock Down 10.0 %

Shares of FreightCar America stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. FreightCar America has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $11.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average of $4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $184.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.00.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $147.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.09 million. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FreightCar America news, Director William D. Gehl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $108,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 147,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,594.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FreightCar America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAIL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FreightCar America by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 584,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 26,412 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 35,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

