Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $42.00

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 42 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 43.50 ($0.57), with a volume of 168150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.50 ($0.59).

Frenkel Topping Group Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £53.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4,350.00 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 47.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 48.84.

Frenkel Topping Group Company Profile

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory, discretionary fund management, and financial services in the United Kingdom. It also offers trauma signposting, forensic accountancy, care and case management, and medico-legal reporting services. Frenkel Topping Group Plc was founded in 1979 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

