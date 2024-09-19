Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Receives $142.87 Average Price Target from Analysts

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Freshpet from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $140.92 on Monday. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $143.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 782.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.99 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Freshpet will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $304,941.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,046,320.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

