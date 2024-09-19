Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th.
Friedman Industries Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN FRD traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,781. Friedman Industries has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $19.52. The company has a market capitalization of $99.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.37.
Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.55 million for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 9.65%.
Insider Activity
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Friedman Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FRD
About Friedman Industries
Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Friedman Industries
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.