FRMO (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Shares Down 0.1%

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.41. 3,106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 17,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.
FRMO Trading Up 0.1 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.40.
About FRMO
FRMO Corporation, through Horizon Kinetics, LLC, operates as an investment advisory and independent research company. The company provides in-depth analysis of information-poor, under-researched companies, and strategies to identify the complex situations primarily to institutional investors. FRMO Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is based in White Plains, New York.
