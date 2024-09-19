Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.36

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.36 and last traded at $49.26, with a volume of 336241 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.39.

FTDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair raised shares of Frontdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 132.94%. The firm had revenue of $542.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTDR. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 90.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 468.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 288.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

