FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Short Interest Update

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,900 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the August 15th total of 120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

In related news, COO David H. Devilliers III sold 1,725 shares of FRP stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $51,094.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,504.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 4,134 shares of FRP stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 62,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David H. Devilliers III sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $51,094.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,504.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,589 shares of company stock worth $342,079. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPH. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of FRP by 100.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of FRP by 68.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of FRP during the first quarter worth about $248,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of FRP during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FRP by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

FRPH stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.59. 28,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,081. FRP has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.45 and a beta of 0.47.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 25th.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

