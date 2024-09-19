FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) Shares Up 0.1%

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.37 and last traded at $26.28. Approximately 16,263 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.26.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average of $25.42.

Get FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 458.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth $589,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 15,820 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (QDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.