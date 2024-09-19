Fuchs (ETR:FPE3) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Fuchs SE (ETR:FPE3 – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €39.64 ($44.04) and last traded at €39.30 ($43.67). 61,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €39.04 ($43.38).

Fuchs Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €39.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is €42.31.

Fuchs Company Profile

Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

