Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.58

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.58 and last traded at $23.58, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.
Fukuoka Financial Group Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 0.03.
About Fukuoka Financial Group
Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.
