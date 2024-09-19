Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3203 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

NASDAQ FULTP traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $19.62. 24,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,306. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.43.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

