Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2024

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTPGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3203 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ FULTP traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $19.62. 24,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,306. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.43.

About Fulton Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULTP)

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.