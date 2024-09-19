Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3203 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.
Fulton Financial Price Performance
NASDAQ FULTP traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $19.62. 24,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,306. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.43.
