Future (LON:FUTR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FUTR. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Future to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 660 ($8.72) to GBX 733 ($9.68) in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,464 ($19.34) price target on shares of Future in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Future to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 850 ($11.23) to GBX 1,310 ($17.31) in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,063.40 ($14.05).

LON FUTR traded up GBX 28 ($0.37) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,073 ($14.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,115. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,411.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.94, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Future has a 52-week low of GBX 515.50 ($6.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,160 ($15.32). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,067.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 910.15.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

