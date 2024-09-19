FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Short Interest Update

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,900 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the August 15th total of 109,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

FVCBankcorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FVCB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.75. 33,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,652. FVCBankcorp has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.31 million, a PE ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.41.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $28.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 million. On average, analysts predict that FVCBankcorp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FVCBankcorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FVCBankcorp

In other FVCBankcorp news, Director Phillip R. Wills III sold 4,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $55,655.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,535 shares in the company, valued at $855,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other FVCBankcorp news, Director Phillip R. Wills III sold 4,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $55,655.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,535 shares in the company, valued at $855,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sharon L. Jackson sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $25,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,392.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,668 shares of company stock worth $133,552. 13.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 69.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in FVCBankcorp by 45.8% in the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in FVCBankcorp by 17.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in FVCBankcorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 47,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 43.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Further Reading

