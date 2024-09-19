FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) Issued By Cormark

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Information Services in a report issued on Monday, September 16th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now forecasts that the company will earn $2.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.41. The consensus estimate for Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share.

Get Information Services alerts:

ISV has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Information Services from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Information Services from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Information Services Stock Performance

TSE:ISV opened at C$29.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$26.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.43. The stock has a market cap of C$541.36 million, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.58. Information Services has a 1-year low of C$19.22 and a 1-year high of C$30.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.98.

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$67.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$62.40 million. Information Services had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 8.75%.

Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Information Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.