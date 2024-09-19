G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Sold by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 57,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 12,006 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,376,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,396,000 after purchasing an additional 151,425 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,147,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,054,000 after purchasing an additional 155,079 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 37,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 851,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $31.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.60. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $35.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.25. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $644.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

