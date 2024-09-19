G2 Capital Management LLC OH Sells 1,404 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $915,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $114.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $451.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.