Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Trading Down 1%

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) dropped 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.34 and last traded at $9.37. Approximately 55,189 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 63,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

Galp Energia, SGPS Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Galp Energia, SGPS had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galp Energia, SGPS Increases Dividend

About Galp Energia, SGPS

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1553 per share. This is an increase from Galp Energia, SGPS’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, Namibia, and Angola.

