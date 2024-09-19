GameSquare (CVE:GAME) Stock Price Up 5.9%

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (CVE:GAME – Get Free Report) rose 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.86 and last traded at C$1.80. Approximately 2,525 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 7,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.70.

GameSquare Trading Up 5.9 %

The company has a market cap of C$54.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.41.

About GameSquare

(Get Free Report)

GameSquare Holdings Inc operates as a vertically integrated digital media, entertainment, and technology company with an audience of approximately 290 million followers. Its audience and platform enable global brands to connect with gaming and youth culture audiences. The company's end-to-end platform includes Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency serving the U.K.; GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience in Los Angeles, U.SA; Zoned, a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency in Los Angeles, U.SA; Complexity Gaming, a esports organization operating in the United States; Fourth Frame Studios, a multidisciplinary creative production studio; and Mission Supply, a merchandise and consumer products business; Frankly Media, programmatic advertising, Stream Hatchet, in live gaming and esports streaming analytics, and Sideqik a social influencer marketing platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GameSquare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameSquare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.