Garibaldi Resources (CVE:GGI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Garibaldi Resources Corp. (CVE:GGI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Garibaldi Resources Stock Up 20.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$8.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Garibaldi Resources

Garibaldi Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned E&L Nickel Mountain Project located to Northwest British Columbia.

