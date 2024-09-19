Garner Asset Management Corp Acquires 12,591 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 308,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,591 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund accounts for about 1.5% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 204,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 118,371 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of KYN opened at $11.04 on Thursday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $11.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

