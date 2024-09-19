Garner Asset Management Corp Boosts Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies comprises about 1.5% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,130.4% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 24,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 305.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 191,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,353,000 after buying an additional 143,947 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $1,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $116.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.20 and its 200-day moving average is $124.34. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $179.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Fox Advisors upgraded Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,546,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total value of $179,863,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,912,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,393,628.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,546,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total transaction of $179,863,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,912,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,393,628.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total transaction of $144,680,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 770,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,456,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,297,857 shares of company stock worth $840,653,193 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

