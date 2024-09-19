Garner Asset Management Corp Grows Position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 96,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFR stock opened at $12.72 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $13.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.02.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

