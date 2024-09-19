Garner Asset Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 43,409 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth $2,276,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RYLD opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.62. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $17.37.

About Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF

