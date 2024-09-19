Garner Asset Management Corp Purchases 1,326 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $200.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.50. The stock has a market cap of $183.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,237.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

