Gary Guidry Acquires 40,000 Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Get Free Report) CEO Gary Guidry purchased 40,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $244,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,855.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gary Guidry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 17th, Gary Guidry acquired 15,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $90,450.00.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GTE stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $6.10. 165,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,290. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.02. The company has a market cap of $191.13 million, a P/E ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy ( NYSE:GTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $165.61 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $696,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 123.3% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 33,167 shares during the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,735,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 450,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 302,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc is an international oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Calgary, Canada, incorporated and traded in the United States and operating in South America. Gran Tierra Energy holds interests in producing and prospective properties in Argentina, Colombia and Peru.

Further Reading

