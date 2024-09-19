GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.80

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 35870 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of GDS from $12.40 to $22.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Nomura Securities raised shares of GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GDS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

GDS Trading Up 7.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.23.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $388.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.14 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GDS

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in GDS during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in GDS during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GDS during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

