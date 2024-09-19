GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 171.9% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GEHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,377.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

GEHC opened at $88.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.27. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

