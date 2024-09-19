GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $192.00 to $246.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. GE Vernova traded as high as $236.20 and last traded at $236.20, with a volume of 913103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $229.93.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEV. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at about $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth about $367,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $399,770,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $293,699,000.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.43.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

