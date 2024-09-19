GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) PT Raised to $246.00

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $192.00 to $246.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays started coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.64.

Shares of GEV stock opened at $235.63 on Tuesday. GE Vernova has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $241.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.43.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. On average, analysts predict that GE Vernova will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,770,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,699,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

