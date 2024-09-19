Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $635.28 and last traded at $635.28. 3 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $608.56.

Geberit Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $616.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $597.50.

Geberit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.