Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Free Report) were down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $113.02 and last traded at $113.02. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.88.

Gecina Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.60.

About Gecina

A specialist in centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The real estate investment company owns, manages and develops a unique portfolio in the heart of central areas of the Paris Region, covering more than 1.2 million sq.m of offices and more than 9,000 housing units, almost three-quarters of which are located in Paris City or in Neuilly-sur-Seine.

