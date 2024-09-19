GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Performance

JOB opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.49. GEE Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $0.61.

Get GEE Group alerts:

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GEE Group

GEE Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOB. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 487,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,053 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP lifted its position in GEE Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 9,499,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 150,873 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in GEE Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 176,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new position in GEE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,843,000. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.