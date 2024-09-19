GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
GEE Group Stock Performance
JOB opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.49. GEE Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $0.61.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter.
GEE Group Company Profile
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
