GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK) Short Interest Update

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,400 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the August 15th total of 129,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of GEN Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get GEN Restaurant Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GENK

GEN Restaurant Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GENK opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.88 million, a PE ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average is $9.43. GEN Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $14.46.

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. GEN Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.30 million. Equities analysts expect that GEN Restaurant Group will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GEN Restaurant Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth $91,000. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $738,000. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC raised its stake in GEN Restaurant Group by 645.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC now owns 74,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 64,520 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in GEN Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

GEN Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GEN Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEN Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.