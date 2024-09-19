Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) PT Raised to $4.50 at Roth Mkm

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from $3.50 to $4.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Genasys from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Genasys from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Genasys stock opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.33. Genasys has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 million. Genasys had a negative return on equity of 66.93% and a negative net margin of 108.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Genasys will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Culhane purchased 17,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $46,605.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,605.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genasys by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Genasys by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 84,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Genasys by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 67,900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Genasys in the second quarter worth $875,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Genasys by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,054,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 42,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

