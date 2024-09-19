GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.80

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.80 and last traded at $40.23, with a volume of 114970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.77.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WGS. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of GeneDx from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GeneDx in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on GeneDx from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GeneDx in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.29.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 14,082 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $397,534.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,469,521 shares in the company, valued at $97,944,577.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 14,082 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $397,534.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,469,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,944,577.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $72,245.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 743,868 shares of company stock valued at $24,114,996. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGS. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of GeneDx by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after buying an additional 28,678 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GeneDx by 41.6% in the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 62,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in GeneDx by 59.3% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 556,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 207,027 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

