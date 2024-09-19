General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.19

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.19 and last traded at $53.91, with a volume of 4694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.96.

General American Investors Stock Up 1.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General American Investors

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in General American Investors by 122.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 686 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of General American Investors during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General American Investors during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of General American Investors during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General American Investors during the first quarter valued at $343,000. Institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

