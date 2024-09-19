General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $713,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

General Mills Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $74.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.40. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.68%.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.