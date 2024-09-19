General Mills (NYSE:GIS) PT Raised to $82.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GIS. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.93.

GIS stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.50. 861,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,946,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.10. General Mills has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $559,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter valued at $3,202,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its position in General Mills by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 132,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

