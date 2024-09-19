Genesis Land Development (TSE:GDC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.20

Genesis Land Development Corp. (TSE:GDC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.20 and last traded at C$4.16, with a volume of 24877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.05.

Genesis Land Development Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$234.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71.

Get Genesis Land Development alerts:

Genesis Land Development (TSE:GDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. Genesis Land Development had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of C$94.98 million during the quarter.

Genesis Land Development Company Profile

Genesis Land Development Corp., an integrated land developer and residential home builder, owns and develops residential lands and serviced lots in the Calgary Metropolitan Area, Canada. It operates through two segments: Land Development and Home Building. The Land Development segment acquires, plans, rezones, subdivides, services, and sells residential lots, and commercial and industrial lands to third-party developers and builders; and sells lots and completed homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Land Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Land Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.