Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) shot up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.69 and last traded at $4.68. 3,689,958 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 10,800,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GERN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Geron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Geron to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners began coverage on Geron in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.06.

Geron Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 0.50.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 15,990.68% and a negative return on equity of 73.79%. Geron’s revenue for the quarter was up 2941.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Geron news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 674,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $3,075,026.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geron

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GERN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Geron by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Geron by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,842,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,108,000 after buying an additional 208,170 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Geron by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 714,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 196,328 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP grew its position in Geron by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 687,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 102,227 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Geron by 67.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 104,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 42,109 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

