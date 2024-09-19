Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Thomist Capital Management LP

Thomist Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,399,764 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 984,516 shares during the period. Thomist Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gevo were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gevo by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,805,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after buying an additional 409,693 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Gevo in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gevo in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 341,936 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 192,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 142,679 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 63,179 shares in the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Gevo in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Gevo Stock Down 6.8 %

GEVO opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $354.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a current ratio of 10.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69. Gevo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $1.83.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 407.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 127,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $64,910.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,922,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 127,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $64,910.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,922,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,426.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 108,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $64,289.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,049,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 759,600 shares of company stock worth $486,431 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gevo Profile

(Free Report)

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

