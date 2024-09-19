GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.35

GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €22.35 ($24.83) and traded as low as €21.40 ($23.78). GFT Technologies shares last traded at €21.55 ($23.94), with a volume of 28,731 shares.
GFT Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €22.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is €25.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
About GFT Technologies
GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments in the Americas, the UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and implementation of IT strategies; development of bespoke IT solutions; implementation of sector-specific software; and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GFT Technologies
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for GFT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.