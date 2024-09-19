Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.75

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.75 and last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 3112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.37.

Gibson Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 20.55%. Equities analysts expect that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.