Gifford Fong Associates Purchases 75,000 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Gifford Fong Associates boosted its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 114.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,480 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Gifford Fong Associates’ holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 309.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 14,596 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,067,780 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $91,398,000 after purchasing an additional 154,850 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $49,547,000. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In related news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson purchased 200,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 88,703,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,432,777.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson purchased 100,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,984,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,208,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,890,529.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson purchased 200,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 88,703,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,432,777.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 431,600 shares of company stock worth $9,097,637. 24.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BEN opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.57.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.86%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.