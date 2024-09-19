Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOODN) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.27 and last traded at $23.10. Approximately 5,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 4,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.04.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.63.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

