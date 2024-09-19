Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Announces Dividend of $0.70

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.

Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 91.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.

NASDAQ:GAIN traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $13.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,510. The firm has a market cap of $500.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.33. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $14.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.77.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 78.48% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $22.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Gladstone Investment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

