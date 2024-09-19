Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Boosts Stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,413 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,626,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313,841 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,430,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,741 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 17,602.4% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,043,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,378 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,489,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,427,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,870 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

DUHP opened at $33.37 on Thursday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $33.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.64 and its 200 day moving average is $31.71.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

