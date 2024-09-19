Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $101.14 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $69.78 and a 1-year high of $105.74. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.