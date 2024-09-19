Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Buys 4,904 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 60,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 36,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 135,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $25.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.50. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

