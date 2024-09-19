Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Buys 769 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.4% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $81.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.59. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $83.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

